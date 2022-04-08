‘Ambulance’ review: Stable at any speed

The main thing you need to know about “ambulance” that only shows in theaters is that it’s crazy. Maybe not medically, but narratively and cinematically. The camera never stops moving, for fear that something might develop in front of it and slow things down by requiring real attention. Watch all 136-minute hyperkinetic excerpts from the film—a case study of attention-deficit disorder—and your synapses will crack, pop, and eventually snap, just as they are. Michael Bay, working from a screenplay by the director, Chris Fedak, has spent decades placing audiences in a state of anxious excitement (“Transformers,” “Pearl Harbor,” “The Rock”). In this action adventure, the nostalgia, cheerful idiocy of his so far career rises up sometimes…