Dated and excessive, “Ambulance” is a low point for director Michael Bay, who is in dire need of a career change.





Review by Jonathan W Hickman

“Ambulance” is a throwback and absurd action thriller that showcases everything wrong with an excess of filmmaker Michael Bay. The Bay blockbuster autobiography (yes, that’s something original) is responsible for some of the biggest box office successes in film history. I wish his era had passed a long time before its end…