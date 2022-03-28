AMC, Highcroft Mining shares rise after Highcroft share sale report

by Stephen Nacrosis
Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. are trading higher on Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported after Hycroft raised cash from selling new shares.
Earlier this month, AMC had acquired 22 per cent stake in the gold mining company.
After Friday’s bell, The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said that Hycroft raised about $140 million since it began offering the stock on the market on March 15. The sale followed an announcement from AMC and precious metals investor Eric. The report said Sprot had committed to invest $28 million in Hycroft.
At 11:42 a.m. ET, Hycroft shares were trading up 52% at $1.94. Volume topped 164 million shares at the time, on the stock’s 65-day top.