AMC Stocks: Movies, Gold Mines, NFTs, and Crypto (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), America’s preferred meme stock caught another bid in the back half of March, as the price of shares rose from $13.40 on 3/14/22 to $20.24 at the close of trading on 3/25/22. AMC’s valuation is $10.45 . Doing Leaving billions for a moment, everyone should give their hat to Adam Aaron, me included, as AMC delivered a positive Q4 2021. Many commodities, from crypto to NFTs, have been classified as gimmicks, and the question, if they will attract customers to watch the movies, remains to be seen. Still, the numbers don’t lie, and AMC certainly looks like it may have turned the corner.

AMC is an enigma because its shareholders have such an intense level of loyalty to its stock that many are willing to sit on their shares…