AMC’s external gains in valuation are wildly inconsistent with the marginal gains derived from Hycroft investments

shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Retail investor interest in meme stocks has increased over the past two weeks, especially core meme stocks AMC and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), is torn. While the meme stock isn’t the only reason for a renaissance, the market’s decision to adopt AMC’s unusual investment in a struggling gold miner, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)has been a factor in the reappraisal of the sector.

It is instructive to consider the amount of value added to AMC’s stock market capitalization since March 15 investment in Hycroft versus AMC’s tangible gain on investment.

Notably, AMC and Eric Sprot, a well-known precious metals investor, each bought 23.4 million…