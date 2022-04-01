Amelie Sande announces she is in a lesbian relationship with female pianist

I Mellie Sande has revealed that she is in a homosexual relationship with a classical pianist.

The singer-songwriter said his new romance with the unnamed female musician has made him “happier than ever”.

The 35-year-old did The. told Metro: “We met through music. And I definitely feel happier than ever. it feels great.”

Prior to this, she was married to ex-husband Adam Gourguin between 2012 and 2014.

But now she has said she feels her new partner is “the one for a lifetime” and has introduced him to her parents.

When asked if she now identifies as bisexual, she replied: “I’m not sure what I identify with but I think so. I just feel like I can fall in love with whoever I love.” Must fall in love with him.”

She talked behind the scenes about the joy of having someone to support her in her career.

“If…