Amelie Sande confirms she’s in same-sex relationship eight years after divorce

Singer Amelie Sande has confirmed that she is in a lesbian relationship after meeting and falling in love with a female classical pianist. The name of his girlfriend has not been disclosed, although Amelie has claimed that she is “the one for a lifetime”.

The Scottish singer met her new love while she was studying classical music. Eight years ago, Amelie confirmed her divorce from childhood friend Adam Gaurugin after just two years of marriage.

This comes after Amelie performed at the ITV Concert for Ukraine at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on Tuesday. The event raised over £12 million for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Amelie told Metro: “We met through music. And I definitely feel happier than ever. It feels great.”

