Amelie Sande says she is ‘happier than ever’ as she confirms lesbian relationship

Amelie Sande has revealed that she is in a lesbian relationship with someone she calls “the one for life”.

my kind Love Singer was previously married to marine biologist Adam Gourguin. The pair dated for over 10 years before getting married in 2012.

Two years later, Sande and Gourguin announced their divorce. The 35-year-old singer said she met her new partner, a classical pianist whose name has not been revealed “through the music”.

Sande, who performed at the opening and closing ceremonies of the London Olympics and most recently appeared in a star-studded concert for Ukraine this week, said she “guessed” that she identified as bisexual, but added that they were not sure.

“I just feel like I should fall in love with whoever I fall in love with,” she said Metro,

In…