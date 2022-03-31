America returns to World Cup despite 2-0 loss in Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Christian Pulisic walked into the field with a towel wrapped around his head in anger after another American defeat.

“We’re competitive, man. We hate to lose. In the moment I was disappointed,” he said. “It took me a while to sink in, that qualifying hit.”

Nearly 4 1/2 years after Pulisic smacked his head in his hands to hide the tears of failure, America returned to qualify for this year’s World Cup. Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to Costa Rica left the Americans in third place after the final night of qualifying, the last guaranteed berths from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

For Pulisic, DeAndre Yedlin, Kellyanne Acosta and Paul Arriola, a smile of relief broke out after carrying an incredible burden.

