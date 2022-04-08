American Ackerman Claims The National PGA Classic

Ackerman, ranked 1,321st in the world, won by two shots after the third day with a finish of 68.

His four-under-par on Friday in difficult winds on the Gunnamatta course at The Nationals left him 15-under-par on aggregate from Australia’s Blake Windrad, Nathan Barbary and amateur Harrison Crowe at 13-under.

Ackerman, 25, from San Francisco, has been playing Australia’s ISPS Handa on the PGA Tour for the past few years without much success. His only top-10 finish before that was last year’s Isuzu Queensland Open.

But this week he took five of his first 10 holes to start birdies, and he was at or near the lead all week, negotiating Thursday’s play when strong winds forced…