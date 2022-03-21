American Big Tech are not afraid of antitrust laws

While the work of US Congress on antitrust laws still in progress, Big Tech americanas ignore this and continue to close numerous and large deals despite the course of the Biden Administration according Jon Swartz and MarketWatch.

Just a few days after Alphabet-A announced its intention to buy the cybersecurity company Mandiant by $4.5 billion, Amazon he won Thursdayunconditional antitrust approval of the European Union for its purchase of the film studio MGM for 8.45 billion dollars and closed the deal. Amazon’s move should increase competition with streaming rivals Netflix and Disney+. Last month, the Justice Department approved the acquisition of WarnerMedia by Discovery.

To underline the attitude of the largest technology companies, the CISO de Google Cloud, Phil Venablestold the Financial Times that the acquisition, Google’s second largest, “significantly increases competition in the market”.

Microsoftwhich closed its acquisition of Shade Common Rg-WI for 19.7 billion dollars in March, is waiting for the regulatory approval of your offer 68.7 billion dollars for Activision Blizz.

“The crazy acquisition race follows a pattern in which big tech companies rush to close deals before federal regulators and lawmakers approve a far-reaching antitrust lawdice Ed Mills, analista de Raymond James en Washington, D.C.

The Justice Department is still considering whether to sue Apple or file a new lawsuit against Google for antitrust concerns. The delay of months was caused by the death of the bill Build Back Better what destiny $500 million in funds for each agency. Justice antitrust prosecutors had originally planned to wrap up their investigations into the Apple’s App Store and Google’s dominance in the advertising market online by the end of 2021.

At the same time, the FTC demand to sell Meta (Facebook) is at least 18 months away. Epic Games y Google they agreed to start their antitrust lawsuit in January 2023.

The status of a number of tech antitrust laws at the federal level also continues to change despite a recent push by Biden to increase privacy protections for children, with a crackdown on data collection and targeted ads.

The coast is not entirely clear. The European Union and the United Kingdom They have opened antitrust investigations about himself Google and Meta they tried illegal price fixing on the digital advertising.