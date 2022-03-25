LATEST

American Bully XL that mauled toddler to death was not banned breed, police confirm

Posted on
American Bully XL that mauled toddler to death was not banned breed, police confirm

Police have confirmed the dog breed that killed 17-month-old Bell-Rae Birch in her own home. Shortly after the incident, the girl died tragically due to injuries.

Merseyside Police have reported that Bela-Rae’s family had purchased the dog just a week before the attack. Tests confirmed that the dog involved was an American Bully XL, a legal breed not subject to any restrictions under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, reports liverpoolecho,

The American Bully XL is one of four varieties of the popular American Bully breed. Bred as companion dogs, the XL Bully has a muscular build, distinctive face and generally good temperament.

Bella-Rae was killed by an animal at her home in St. Helens on Monday, March 21 at around 3.50 pm. emergency services…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top