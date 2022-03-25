American Bully XL that mauled toddler to death was not banned breed, police confirm

Police have confirmed the dog breed that killed 17-month-old Bell-Rae Birch in her own home. Shortly after the incident, the girl died tragically due to injuries.

Merseyside Police have reported that Bela-Rae’s family had purchased the dog just a week before the attack. Tests confirmed that the dog involved was an American Bully XL, a legal breed not subject to any restrictions under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, reports liverpoolecho,

The American Bully XL is one of four varieties of the popular American Bully breed. Bred as companion dogs, the XL Bully has a muscular build, distinctive face and generally good temperament.

Bella-Rae was killed by an animal at her home in St. Helens on Monday, March 21 at around 3.50 pm. emergency services…