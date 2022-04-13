American comedian Gilbert Gottfried (67) dies celebrities

American actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67 from weak muscles and heart disease. His family announced this on social media on Tuesday. The announcement honors the Gottfried family as “the most iconic voices in comedy”.

His loud, crackling voice was actually the trademark of this New York comedian, who made his television debut in the early 1980s on the famous show Saturday Night Live.

Gottfried would later play supporting roles in films such as Beverly Hills Cop 2 and Problem Child. He lent his unique voice to voice-over work for both commercials and animated films. She was, among other things, the voice of Iago in Aladdin.