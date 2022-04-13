American comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67 young witness

Gilbert Gottfried, actor and renowned stand-up comic known for his raw, snarky voice and raw jokes, has passed away. He was 67 years old.

Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

Gottfried was a highly independent and deliberately quirky comedian’s comedian, who was as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes.

He first came to national attention with repeated appearances in his early days on MTV and a brief stint in the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s.

Gottfried did frequent voice work for children’s television and films, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin”.