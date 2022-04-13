American comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies: his crackling voice and controversial jokes were his trademark

Gottfried began his career in the 80s with the American TV show “Saturday Night Live”. He later played supporting roles in films such as “Beverly Hills Cop 2” and “Problem Child”. He lent his unique voice to voice-over work for both commercials and animated films. His most famous role is probably that of Iago Parrot in the English version of the cartoon “Aladdin”.



As a stand-up comedian, Gottfried was known for his tough and controversial style. He made his most controversial joke after the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York. He told the public that he had to catch a flight to California. “I didn’t get a direct flight. They said they had to stop at the Empire State Building first.”

Realizing that he had lost an audience, he immediately changed behavior with his version of “The Aristocrats”, a vulgar joke played by many comedians. He brought the audience back on track…