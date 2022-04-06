American Entrepreneur Chris Kirchner Named as Preferred Bidder to Clash Derby

Derby United administrators have named Chris Kirchner as the preferred bidder for the struggling Sky Bet Championship club.

Administrators confirmed that they had entered into a period of exclusivity with Kirchner, an American software entrepreneur, in the belief that a deal would secure the club’s long-term future.

In a statement they said: “After a rigorous and well-documented marketing process, the joint administrators of Derby have accepted a proposal from Chris Kirchner to take Derby out of administration.

Derby put up a great fight against exile (Joe Giddens/PA)

“This is following receipt of their recent bid for the club. The bid is for the purchase of the football club only, with the terms of the club’s ongoing occupation of the Pride Park stadium to be negotiated …