American Express chaos as customers unable to pay by card

American Express customers are unable to make payments after the firm was hit by ‘multiple technical problems’.

Hundreds of users have reported problems through downdetector This morning, several people said they were unable to use the app, access the website, or make payments.

1 Hundreds of American Express customers are facing problems today

Users also stated that they were unable to receive the two-step verification code sent to them, meaning they could not access their account.

One customer tweeted: “Cannot log in. Customer service claims this is a system wide upgrade.”

Another addition: “Has the website down and not sending those annoying verification codes, making Amex unusable.”

Another person tweeted: “Your website and app are all down and ask for a pin every once in a while. Solve it!”

American Express…