American Express payments affected by global network shutdown

American Express experienced a glitch in its network on Friday, causing problems for customers trying to make payments.

Customers in the UK, Europe and the US reported being unable to access the card company’s website, mobile app and two-step verification system.

The company did not provide details about the cause of the outage, but said in a statement: “We are experiencing a system issue resulting in some American Express card members unable to access American Express products and services on the web and mobile apps.” ..

“They may also experience longer wait times than usual to speak to a customer service professional. We are working to resolve the issues and apologize to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”

DownDetector, which collects user reports…