American Horror Story Season 10: Release Date – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

American Horror Story Season 10: The makers of American Horror Story have already updated the FX Original. The tenth season was renewed in 2018 by the makers and the network; however, the release date of the series has not yet been announced. Due to his appearance, a major star cast and actors will be part of the third season. Both Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters return to the show with Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Angelica Ross and Macaulay Culkin.
American Horror Story Season 10: Theme
The show’s creators have already revealed the show’s theme called Double Feature. According to sources and revelations, the season will tell a number of stories. One would be right by the sea and the other by the sand. The two-part part will be further split into a number of seasons, both of which will be broadcast this year. The best part is that both parts have a different cast and characters that also bring originality to both stories in the same season.
The details of the show have not yet been revealed, and the season will bring two more gruesome stories. Part of the Double Feature will revolve around the beach community with incredibly supernatural elements. The footage related to the Seaside Story was shot in Provincetown as well as Los Angeles.
Murphy has also revealed his wish to do one more new season based on a witch covenant.
American Horror Story Season 10: Filming Details
According to sources, the tenth season has already started filming in the heart of Massachusetts, Provincetown. In addition, Finn Wittrock is reportedly already shooting at the said location. American Horror Story began filming in April 2020. Due to the impending effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, has already explained that the tenth season was completely weather dependent. In addition, Lily Rabe has also confirmed that the second phase of filming started sometime in December ’20.
On the other hand, Frances Conroy also confirmed that she would be joining the entire cast throughout the season. In addition, the fans have also confirmed that the tenth season will feature mermaids and sirens. The official teaser and poster features red lips and sharpened teeth that refer to the ancient mystical creatures who are also murderers.
American Horror Story Season 10: release date
As for official confirmation, the American Horror Story: Double Feature will air sometime in 2021; however, at the time of writing, it is very unclear when the series will air.
The season could have aired in early 2021, but COVID-19 didn’t let production end. The set photos are sure to leak, suggesting the season will air in mid or late 2021.
AHS is essentially an Anthology series, so there is no technical end date. On January 9, 2021, American Horror Story will contain at least three exciting seasons. Chances are, therefore, that the show will air until 2023.