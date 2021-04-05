ENTERTAINMENT

American Idol 2021 Elimination Tonight – Season 4

American Idol 2021 (Season 4) got a great start with it’s top 24 selected contestants.

These selected singers reached here after facing many audition rounds such as Mega auditions, Genre challenge, Duet Challenge, etc.

Now from this week, American Idol fans and audience got an opportunity to save their favourite contestants from tonight’s elimination by voting them to reach in the Top 16.

On 4th-5th April 2021, we will see All Stars Duets & Solos round where our contestants will be performing in Solos as well as with some renowned American singers.

On 28th-29th March 2021, we saw the Showstoppers the round and at the end, we got our Top 24 of this season.

American Idol Elimination News

We will update the American Idol 2021 elimination news, spolier, and updates here.

Mr No. Contestant Name Age Profession From Status
1 Jason Warrior 25 Music Teacher Chicago, IL In Top 24
2 Cassandra Coleman 24 Coffee Shop Manager Columbia, TN In Top 24
3 Grace Kinstler 20 College Student Lakewood, IL In Top 24
4 Alanis Sophia 19 College Student Dade City, FL In Top 24
5 Anilee List 20 College Student Los Angeles, CA In Top 24
6 Liahona Olayan 17 High School Student Vineyard, UT In Top 24
7 Willie Spence 21 Caretaker Douglas, GA In Top 24
8 Hannah Everhart 17 High School Student Pickens, MS In Top 24
9 Casey Bishop 16 High School Student Estero, FL In Top 24
10 Chayce Beckham 24 Sales Apple Valley, CA In Top 24
11 Cecil Ray 20 Machine Operator Rockdale, TX In Top 24
12 Graham DeFranco 27 Pilot Rockwall, TX In Top 24
13 Mary Jo Young 19 College Student Cleveland, OH In Top 24
14 Hunter Metts 22 Software Coder Franklin, TN In Top 24
15 Beane 23 Wedding Singer Boston, MA In Top 24
16 Alyssa Wray 18 College Student Perryville, KY In Top 24
17 Caleb Kennedy 16 High School Student Roebuck, SC In Top 24
18 Madison Watkins 25 Hair Model Los Angeles, CA In Top 24
19 Ava August 15 High School Student Laguna Niguel, CA In Top 24
20 Deshawn Goncalves 20 College Student Cleveland, OH In Top 24
21 Alana Delsherm 22 Unemployed Lakewood Ranch, FL In Top 24
22 Andrea Valles placeholder image 23 Vocalist Houston, TX In Top 24
23 Colin Jamieson 22 Wedding Singer Boston, MA In Top 24
24 Wyatt Pike 20 College Student Park City, UT In Top 24

Stay connected with us for all the latest news and updates of American Idol 2021.

