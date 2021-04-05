American Idol 2021 Elimination Tonight – Season 4

American Idol 2021 (Season 4) got a great start with it’s top 24 selected contestants.

These selected singers reached here after facing many audition rounds such as Mega auditions, Genre challenge, Duet Challenge, etc.

Now from this week, American Idol fans and audience got an opportunity to save their favourite contestants from tonight’s elimination by voting them to reach in the Top 16.

On 4th-5th April 2021, we will see All Stars Duets & Solos round where our contestants will be performing in Solos as well as with some renowned American singers.

On 28th-29th March 2021, we saw the Showstoppers the round and at the end, we got our Top 24 of this season.

Also Read American Idol 2021 Contestants List – Top 24

American Idol Elimination News

We will update the American Idol 2021 elimination news, spolier, and updates here.

Stay connected with us for all the latest news and updates of American Idol 2021.