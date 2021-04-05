American Idol 2021 Elimination Tonight – Season 4

American Idol 2021 (Season 4) got a great start with it’s top 24 selected contestants.
These selected singers reached here after facing many audition rounds such as Mega auditions, Genre challenge, Duet Challenge, etc.
Now from this week, American Idol fans and audience got an opportunity to save their favourite contestants from tonight’s elimination by voting them to reach in the Top 16.
On 4th-5th April 2021, we will see All Stars Duets & Solos round where our contestants will be performing in Solos as well as with some renowned American singers.
On 28th-29th March 2021, we saw the Showstoppers the round and at the end, we got our Top 24 of this season.
American Idol Elimination News
We will update the American Idol 2021 elimination news, spolier, and updates here.
|Mr No.
|Contestant Name
|Age
|Profession
|From
|Status
|1
|Jason Warrior
|25
|Music Teacher
|Chicago, IL
|In Top 24
|2
|Cassandra Coleman
|24
|Coffee Shop Manager
|Columbia, TN
|In Top 24
|3
|Grace Kinstler
|20
|College Student
|Lakewood, IL
|In Top 24
|4
|Alanis Sophia
|19
|College Student
|Dade City, FL
|In Top 24
|5
|Anilee List
|20
|College Student
|Los Angeles, CA
|In Top 24
|6
|Liahona Olayan
|17
|High School Student
|Vineyard, UT
|In Top 24
|7
|Willie Spence
|21
|Caretaker
|Douglas, GA
|In Top 24
|8
|Hannah Everhart
|17
|High School Student
|Pickens, MS
|In Top 24
|9
|Casey Bishop
|16
|High School Student
|Estero, FL
|In Top 24
|10
|Chayce Beckham
|24
|Sales
|Apple Valley, CA
|In Top 24
|11
|Cecil Ray
|20
|Machine Operator
|Rockdale, TX
|In Top 24
|12
|Graham DeFranco
|27
|Pilot
|Rockwall, TX
|In Top 24
|13
|Mary Jo Young
|19
|College Student
|Cleveland, OH
|In Top 24
|14
|Hunter Metts
|22
|Software Coder
|Franklin, TN
|In Top 24
|15
|Beane
|23
|Wedding Singer
|Boston, MA
|In Top 24
|16
|Alyssa Wray
|18
|College Student
|Perryville, KY
|In Top 24
|17
|Caleb Kennedy
|16
|High School Student
|Roebuck, SC
|In Top 24
|18
|Madison Watkins
|25
|Hair Model
|Los Angeles, CA
|In Top 24
|19
|Ava August
|15
|High School Student
|Laguna Niguel, CA
|In Top 24
|20
|Deshawn Goncalves
|20
|College Student
|Cleveland, OH
|In Top 24
|21
|Alana Delsherm
|22
|Unemployed
|Lakewood Ranch, FL
|In Top 24
|22
|Andrea Valles placeholder image
|23
|Vocalist
|Houston, TX
|In Top 24
|23
|Colin Jamieson
|22
|Wedding Singer
|Boston, MA
|In Top 24
|24
|Wyatt Pike
|20
|College Student
|Park City, UT
|In Top 24
Stay connected with us for all the latest news and updates of American Idol 2021.