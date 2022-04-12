‘American Idol’: After Kennedy Anderson’s early departure, fans remain ‘shocked’

“American Idol” fans were shocked when host Ryan Seacrest announced that Kennedy Anderson had left the contest early due to “personal reasons”.

“Are you kidding me, Kennedy Anderson just left the show, I’m 100% shocked right now,” @NicholasSye1 tweeted.

The decision was announced by Seacrest during the show but was announced by Anderson as well. instagram,

“For personal reasons, I am unable to continue on ‘American Idol’,” she wrote. “It’s been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made, but I know it’s necessary.”

The singer also thanked the judges, the show and her fans.

Anderson was the second Platinum ticket winner. Platinum tickets are a new type of ticket for the 20th season of “American Idol”. There were only three platinum…