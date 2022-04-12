‘American Idol’ contestant Kennedy Anderson kicked out of competition – Deadline

Platinum ticket winner 18-year-old Kennedy Anderson is out of season 20 American Idol, The front-runner was one of three contestants to win the coveted Platinum ticket, which fast-tracks them to Hollywood Week.

Despite her audition received high praise from American Idol Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan (you can watch it below), Anderson left the competition after 24 rounds. Show host Ryan Seacrest made the announcement on tonight’s show, shortly after Anderson’s performance of Christina Perry’s “Human.” “You may have noticed that there was no voting right now during Kennedy’s performance. Since we previously taped these shows in Hawaii, Kennedy has personally decided to withdraw from our shows …