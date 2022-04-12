American Idol contestant Kennedy Anderson kicks out of the show – E! online

fan-favorite contestant Kennedy Anderson left it American Idol,

18-year-old announces that she is exiting the singing competition show Dil Se instagram message on 11 April.

“For personal reasons, I am unable to continue on American Idol,” Kennedy began his post. “It’s been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made, but I know it’s necessary.”

Although he did not elaborate on the reason, Kennedy continued to thank those who influenced him along the way, writing, “I am so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the wonderful contestants and all the fans who have supported me.”

He ended his thoughts by reflecting on what the experience had given him.

“Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share your voice, chase my dreams,” she wrote, “feel…