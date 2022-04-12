American Idol contestant Kennedy Anderson kicks out of the show

American Idol Contestant Kennedy Anderson has dropped out of the show’s latest season.

The singer, who was seen as the frontrunner of the 20th season of the reality singing competition, performed a pre-taped cover of Christina Perry’s “Human” on Monday’s (April 11) episode.

However, host Ryan Seacrest later confirmed that he had decided to leave the show due to “personal reasons”.

Getty Images / Eric McCandlessabc

“You may have noticed that there was no voting information right now during Kennedy’s demonstration,” he said. “Since we previously taped these shows in Hawaii, Kennedy has decided to withdraw from our shows for personal reasons. We …