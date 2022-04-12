American Idol contestant Kennedy Anderson pulls out of competition for personal reasons

When Kennedy Anderson First Auditioned American Idol Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, they were blown away by her talent. But despite the fact that Bryan once suggested she might be “the biggest star ever”, the show has confirmed that Anderson withdrew from the competition.

Anderson, an 18-year-old Virginia native, was one of only three contestants this season to earn a “platinum ticket” to the show, a one-of-a-kind Disney FastPass (this season was filmed at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii). , which allowed her to drop the line and circumvent the rigors of Hollywood Week.

After Anderson’s performance on last night’s episode, image Host Ryan Seacrest made the surprise announcement that the young singer decided to pretend…