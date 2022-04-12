‘American Idol’ frontrunner Kennedy Anderson leaves the show citing ‘personal reasons’

Kennedy Anderson, a 17-year-old lead on “American Idol,” announced she was leaving the show “for personal reasons.”

“I am unable to continue on American Idol,” she wrote in a Instagram post on Monday. “It’s been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made, but I know it’s necessary.”

She continued: “I am so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants and all the fans who have supported me. I am so happy to share my voice, to chase my dreams, to do what I love. And thank you for feeling happy and giving me such an amazing opportunity to make lifelong friends along the way.”

Anderson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

“American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest confirmed his departure in a clip that aired Monday.