American Idol: Jimmy Allen cries as Mike Parker reveals what inspired him to pursue country music

Mike Parker brought country singer Jimmy Allen to tears on Sunday’s episode of American Idol when he told him that he inspired him to pursue a career in country music as a black artist.

Mike Parker, 27, a carpenter from Warrenton, Virginia, said in a confessional statement from Jimmy who serves as a guest mentor on the show, “His journey is one that inspires millions of people who look like me.”

Mike, who was one of 12 contestants competing on episodes filmed on location at Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawaii, chose one of Jimmy’s hit songs without knowing that his idol would be on the show.