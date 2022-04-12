American Idol: Kennedy Anderson out of season 20 — full statement

American Idol Viewers did not expect any elimination on Monday, but they got an elimination nonetheless.

Following 17-year-old Kennedy Anderson’s stunning Top 24 performance of Christina Perry’s “Human,” host Ryan Seacrest interrupted the broadcast with an important message about Anderson’s future in the competition, or lack thereof. .

“You may have noticed that there was no voting information during Kennedy’s performance right now,” said one studio, Seacrest. “Since we previously taped these shows in Hawaii, Kennedy has decided to withdraw from our shows for personal reasons. We send her the best of luck.”

TVLine also obtained the following statement from Fremantle Media: “We are disappointed to see Kennedy’s holiday, but we are excited to see the 20th season of this celebration …