American Idol Season 19 Episode How to Vote Your Fav Top 7 Contestants Performances

Let’s start with a very interesting topic named American Idol 2021. Today, we are going to talk about the recent episode of the reality show that was actually very superb and fantastic. The show is already very famous and collecting lots of love from the audience. The TRP of the most genuine reality singing show always touches the peak and remains on the top. The ongoing season of the show is very well maintaining the popularity and regularly enhancing the number of viewers. Let us tell you that American Idol Season 19 is going on to make everyone’s night very special.

Now, the show getting very hype because of choosing its Top 7 contestants. After the elimination round in which 3 contestants lost their participation in the reality show further, the top 7 contestants remain to compete with each other. The names of the contestants are given below.

Grace Kinstler

Casey Bishop

Willie Spence

Caleb Kennedy

Chayce Beckham

Hunter Metts

Arthur Gunn

The reality show going on with a very genuine excitement among viewers. The episode that aired on 2nd May 2021 on Sunday’s Disney round was actually very fabulous and brilliant. Now, the reality show will be going to wrapping up the ongoing season by showing the Grand Finale.

All the contestants are extremely brilliant and talented who always grace the show with their mind-blowing performances. In the last episode, Grace Kinstler performed Into the Unknown from Frozen II and her performance was actually appreciable. Also, she got a positive judgement from the judges in which Katy asserted that it felt as if she had a magic wand. On the other hand, Casey Bishop performed When She Loved Me from Toy Story 2 and he is just 16 years old singer from Florida.

After that Willie Spence very easily impresses all the audience and the judges by performed The Lion King classic Circle of Life. Apart from this, all the contestants performed their performances and try to impress the audience and the judges with their outstanding voice and extreme talent. American Idol Season 19 going on its hype and very well presenting the performances of all the contestants. The fans and viewers eagerly waiting for the grand finale of the reality show. The confirmed date of the grand finale is 23rd May 2021 and all the fans will watch the complete episode very soon. So, stay connected with us to know more information related to reality shows.