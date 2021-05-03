American journalist Margaret Brennan Blessed With Baby Boy

One of the most prominent and well-known American journalists whose name is Margaret Brennan is blessed with his second baby boy. Yes, you hear it right, she is blessed with a baby boy. It is very good news for her and her whole family. She and her husband whose name is Ali Iyad Yakub are over the moon with his newborn baby. She and her baby are properly healthy and fine. They both are at home safely. The couple is happily enjoying their parenthood once again. Brennan has taken off from her work for some so that she can spend more time with her newborn baby.

Talking about her first baby, she announced her first baby when she arrived on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on 30 April 2018. Her first child took birth on 11 September 2018 and his name is Eamon. Brennan is very active on social media and often uploads her first baby’s pictures and videos. He is very cute and adorable. He is 2 years old. Margaret announced his second baby news on 23 December 2020 on her Instagram account. She uploaded a picture of a blue t-shirt with the print “Face The Nation” and wrote that she is expecting a baby boy.

Margaret Brenna is an American journalist who was born on 26 March 1980 in Stamford, Connecticut, United States. Currently, she lives in Washington, D.C. In 1998, She completed her graduation in honors at the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Greenwich. In 2002, She got admission to the University of Virginia to complete her B.A degree in Foreign Affairs and Middle East Studies in the Arabic language. She collected a Doctor of Letter degree in 2015 from Niagara University. She got this certificate for her contribution to Internation affairs.

If we talk about her personal life then she is married to Ali Iyad Yakub who is an American Attorney, judge advocate in the U.S. She met with him at the University of Virginia where she went to complete her studies. Their friendship change into a relationship in 2013. After 2 years of their relation, the couple got married in 2015. They welcomed their first child in 2018. On May 2, Brennan took her Instagram to shared the news about her second baby boy whose name is Malek Murphy Yakub. Now, she is on leave for some to enjoy her time with her newborn baby. Stay tuned with us to get more interesting updates.