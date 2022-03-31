American mother of four of 20 killed in mass shooting in Mexico Melissa Silva: “She was just a hardworking mother”

An American mother of four children was killed and her younger sister was injured during a mass shooting in mexico Sunday night, his family told CBS Chicago, Melissa Silva, 36, and her sister were on their way to Mexico to visit family when gunmen broke into a gathering and killed 20 people. Her sister was shot – but she survived.

Melissa’s brother, Alex Silva, told CBS Chicago that he and his family are devastated.

“I went crazy for a few minutes,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Melissa Silva CBS Chicago

Melissa grew up in the western Chicago suburb of Warrenville, but moved to Watsonville, California. She was one of 20 people…