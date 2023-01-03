LATEST

American rally driver Ken Block dies in a snowmobile accident

A photo dated January 17, 2020 of the late American driver Ken Block, who died at the age of 55 due to a snowmobile accident, as announced by his team on January 2, 2023.
A photo dated January 17, 2020 of the late American driver Ken Block, who died at the age of 55 due to a snowmobile accident, as announced by his team on January 2, 2023. © Frank Fife/AFP/Archives

San Francisco (AFP) – American rally driver and social media star Ken Block has died at the age of 55 as a result of a snowmobile accident in Utah, according to his sports team.

“It is with great regret that we can confirm the death of Ken Block in a snowmobile accident,” Honigan’s racing department said on their website.

For its part, the local sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page, “Ken Block was riding a snowmobile up a steep hill when it rolled over and fell on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Block’s Nitro Rallycross series mate Steve Arben praised the late’s qualities to ESPN, saying, “Ken was a legend in his ability to take a vision and make it a reality. He created an industry.”

Block, one of the founders of the “DC Shoes” brand in 1994, began his rally career 10 years after selling his company, without being able to impose himself among the most prominent international names.

He is famous for posting a series of videos on YouTube, in which he appears behind the wheel of rally cars and performs dangerous stunts on tracks and circuits equipped with barriers.

His videos have been viewed over a billion times and his YouTube channel has become the most popular ‘Youtube Honigan’ in motorsport history.

pur-bpt/d h/let

© 2023 AFP

