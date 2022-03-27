American singer-songwriter Keith Martin found dead at Quezon City condo

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) is investigating the case of Keith Eric Martin, 57, American singer-songwriter who popularized the song “Because of You” after he was found dead in a condominium unit in Barangay Bagumbyan on Friday . ,

Lt Col Christine Tabdi, chief of the Bagumbyan police station, said Christine Leno, 40, property manager of the Lafayette 1 condominium in Eastwood City, also reported the incident to authorities in the same barangay.

Earlier, Tabi said that a resident of the neighboring unit informed Leno about the pungent smell emanating from the sixth floor of the building.

“When they detected the smell, they found it to be coming from Unit 6-E, where they saw the body of the American …