America’s Sun Vs. Olympia: Dean wins and is already third – soccer

Olympias defeated Sol de América 1–0 in the fourth regularization match of the Apertura tournament played at Antonio Aranda in Ciudad del Este. It was not a very good game for both of them, they started with a lot of intensity but at times the ball went too high in the air. Dean was the one who demanded the most and won the second half of the match with a goal from Darlis Gonzalez.
It was time to regularize the game on the Fourth of Apertura. Seoul and Olympia both entered the game with the same number of points (11) and with a chance of a third-place finish in a match-winning position.
It was the first half that started with a lot of intensity from both teams, of course it was Olympias who had the most to offer to reach…