Amid rumors of breakup from boyfriend, Sushmita Sen shared an emotional post, the fans said – is everything right? – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is one of those celebrities who do not like to talk in front of the media much about their personal lives. At the same time, she is very active on social media. Here she is seen sharing a glimpse of her personal life with her fans. Recently, Sushmita has come into tremendous headlines due to one of her emotional posts. She shared this post when rumors of a breakup from her boyfriend Rohman Shaul are spreading. On seeing this post of Sushmita, the fans are also looking a little shocked and asking them ‘All is well, isn’t it?’

Has shared the message written in a picture on his Instagram account. In which Vienna Pharaon’s quote is written – ‘When something happens that we cannot overcome in life, we often find ourselves drawn towards relationships that give us pain and wounds. Or relationships that never touch pain and wounds. We adopt a repetitive path or its opposing path. Our job is to wake up, make ourselves aware and work towards recovery. It takes us on the path of union with ourselves and others. This path makes us active but it leads us to reliable healing ‘.

In the caption of this post, Sushmita wrote- ‘The patterns repeat themselves inadvertently… until we break them ourselves !!! We all have that power that we can heal ourselves… I am speaking from experience !! When we become aware of patterns, repetition, cluelessness, habits… we must break those patterns… before they break us ’.

This post of Sushmita is getting rave reviews from the fans, someone is seen praising her strong personality, then someone is asking Sushmita that everything is alright? At the same time, according to the report of Spotboy, Sushmita has done this post amid rumors of a breakup from boyfriend Rohman Shawl. However, neither of the two have confirmed the news of the breakup.