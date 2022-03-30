Amid Russian offensive, Fort Worth leaders say the value of the F-35 fighter jet is now on display in Europe

In the history of the factory known as Air Force Plant 4 on the western edge of Fort Worth, there has never been a fighter jet off the assembly line like the F-35: it was an aeronautical marvel, a financial disaster and One answer is the Texas economic linchpin.

Military budget enthusiasts call its development “boondoggle“And a financial”rat bill” And the idea came to finish it. Fort Worth lawmakers have strongly defended it, citing its value to both the military and the local economy.

But as Western countries scramble to counter the Russian offensive in Ukraine, the pride of Fort Worth – Lockheed Martin’s F-35 – is now at the heart of American diplomacy and in demand across Europe. For those who have fought…