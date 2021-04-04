Amid surge, Assam health minister says needn’t wear mask | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

Times View Covid-inappropriate behaviour is a key reason behind the alarming jump in the number of cases. Taking note of this, the Centre is even launching a special campaign to raise public awareness. The very purpose of such measures is defeated when a senior state politician of the ruling party adopts a cavalier, indeed roguish, attitude towards the importance of wearing a mask. He should be immediately taken to task for such an irresponsible remark, which certainly endangers public health.

GUWAHATI: Amid a countrywide Covid-19 surge, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Wire has triggered outrage and ridicule on social media by claiming that wearing a mask in public is no longer necessary “in the context of Assam as currently there is no Covid in the state”.He made the claim on Saturday during an interview with a online Hindi news portal and followed it up with a tweet on Sunday, defending what he had said.

“Those who are making fun of my statement on mask, must come to Assam and see how we have contained Covid-19 in comparison to the states like Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra along with impressive recovery of our economy.We will celebrate Bihu (Assamese new year starting on April 14) also with same enthusiasm,” tweeted Sarma, who has been campaigning for BJP across the state and routinely mingling with supporters without the safety of a mask.

Asked on Saturday whether his stand on Covid protocol in the capacity of health minister wasn’t contradictory to the Centre’s directives, Sarma had said, “Why wear masks unnecessarily and create panic. When the situation demands, I will inform the people to wear masks. I have to revive the economy…how can beauty parlours function if customers wear masks? They have to survive.” Assam on Sunday reported 69 new Covid cases.