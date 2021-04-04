LATEST

Amid surge, Assam health minister says needn’t wear mask | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Amid surge, Assam health minister says needn’t wear mask | India News - Times of India » todayssnews
GUWAHATI: Amid a countrywide Covid-19 surge, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Wire has triggered outrage and ridicule on social media by claiming that wearing a mask in public is no longer necessary “in the context of Assam as currently there is no Covid in the state”.
He made the claim on Saturday during an interview with a online Hindi news portal and followed it up with a tweet on Sunday, defending what he had said.
Times View

Covid-inappropriate behaviour is a key reason behind the alarming jump in the number of cases. Taking note of this, the Centre is even launching a special campaign to raise public awareness. The very purpose of such measures is defeated when a senior state politician of the ruling party adopts a cavalier, indeed roguish, attitude towards the importance of wearing a mask. He should be immediately taken to task for such an irresponsible remark, which certainly endangers public health.

“Those who are making fun of my statement on mask, must come to Assam and see how we have contained Covid-19 in comparison to the states like Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra along with impressive recovery of our economy.We will celebrate Bihu (Assamese new year starting on April 14) also with same enthusiasm,” tweeted Sarma, who has been campaigning for BJP across the state and routinely mingling with supporters without the safety of a mask.
Asked on Saturday whether his stand on Covid protocol in the capacity of health minister wasn’t contradictory to the Centre’s directives, Sarma had said, “Why wear masks unnecessarily and create panic. When the situation demands, I will inform the people to wear masks. I have to revive the economy…how can beauty parlours function if customers wear masks? They have to survive.” Assam on Sunday reported 69 new Covid cases.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
665
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
645
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
643
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
627
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
611
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
601
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
595
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
528
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
508
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Oregon Tech walks off game one, Raiders respond for a Saturday split Oregon Tech walks off game one, Raiders respond for a Saturday split
503
LATEST

Oregon Tech walks off game one, Raiders respond for a Saturday split

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top