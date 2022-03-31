Amidst desolation and amazement, Bruce Willis announcement sheds light on aphasia

The news rings like a rumble in Hollywood and beyond. Bruce Willis, 67, is ending his career for health reasons. Suffering from aphasia, the American actor announced on Wednesday that he has left the profession, aspects of which he had experienced for more than four decades. In different corners of the world, the press received the news with dismay. His absence from events had already raised questions, Los Angeles Times, ,Questions about Willis’s short-term memory have been swirling in recent weeks, and the actor was not present at the 94th Academy Awards during the film’s celebration on Sunday. pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantino.

A tribute to the flamboyant career of the hero of die Hard Then tied himself together. Of crystal trap Feather unbreakable