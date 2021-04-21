Amit Mishra becomes the first Indian bowler to do this feat in IPL – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Associates, allow us to let you know that the function of DC’s senior spinner Amit Mishra was an important function within the victory of the DC workforce in opposition to MI within the IPL 14th season. To your info, tell us that Amit Mishra bowled lethal in opposition to Mumbai within the first innings, took 4 wickets for twenty-four runs in 4 overs and Rishabh Pant’s workforce was profitable in stopping Rohit Sharma’s workforce for 137 runs. . Associates Amit Mishra was additionally adjudged Man of the Match for his good efficiency. Amit Mishra took 4 wickets in opposition to Mumbai and he did the fifth time for 4 wickets in a match in IPL. With this, he turned the best bowler within the league to take 4 occasions in a single match.

Associates, let me let you know that Amit Mishra acquired the title of Man of the Match for the twelfth time for his very good bowling in opposition to Mumbai. He’s no 1 within the listing of bowlers who’ve gained these titles essentially the most occasions on this league. Harbhajan Singh continues to be second by way of profitable the Man of the Match title in IPL after mates Amit Mishra.

Prime 4 bowlers who’ve gained essentially the most man of the match titles in IPL-

12- Amit Mishra

08- Harbhajan Singh

08- Rashid Khan

08- Umesh Yadav