Amitabh Bachchan came under target of trolls, people said – ‘old horse Lal Lagam’ – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has once again hit the headlines. The news about him is not due to his acting but to social media comment. Actually, Amitabh has made a comment on actress Kriti Sanon’s photo, due to which people are trolling her. Kriti Sanon shared a photoshoot of her on Instagram, which Amitabh could not stop himself from commenting and now the fans trolled him.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon shared a bold photo on Instagram in her multicolor gown, in which she looked gorgeous. Sharing this picture, in this picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote ‘Wow’ in the commentary and created an emoji from the heart. Amitabh does not comment on the photos of any such heroine, due to which his fans are a bit surprised but many people are engaged in trolling him.

After seeing this comment of Amitabh on Twitter, users are calling him an old horse. If we talk about the career of Amitabh Bachchan, then fans are waiting for the release of his big budget film ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. This film made in Dharma Production has been produced by Ayan Mukherjee. The film ‘Brahmastra’ is a superhero series, which will be released in three parts. Amitabh has an important character in Brahmastra, for which he made special preparations.

