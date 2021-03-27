LATEST

Amitabh Bachchan Comments On Kriti Sanon’s Hot Pics, Taapsee Slams Trolling Of Women Wearing Bikinis – Tech Miracle

Avatar
By
Posted on
Amitabh Bachchan Comments On Kriti Sanon's Hot Pics, Taapsee Slams Trolling Of Women Wearing Bikinis - Tech Kashif

Actress Kriti Sanon on Friday posted horny photos of herself in a powdered pink and story inexperienced revealing outfit that includes a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Sharing the images, Kriti wrote, “Salsa anybody?” A number of followers dropped heart-eyed emojis below the put up. However what caught netizens’ consideration was Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s touch upon the photograph. Massive B was clearly mesmerised by Kriti’s look as he commented “Wow” alongside a crimson coronary heart emoji on her image. Massive B’s remark garnered greater than 9 thousand likes.

Learn extra: Amitabh Bachchan’s Touch upon Kriti Sanon’s Sultry Pictures Creates Stir on Social Media

Taapsee Pannu has spoken about how ladies run the chance of getting trolled once they put up photos in bikini. The actress mentioned that so far as her commentary goes, she has seen ladies, generally, being abused once they put out their photos in a bikini however the identical doesn’t occur to males once they put out their half-naked photos from the gymnasium or seashore.

Learn extra: Taapsee Pannu Calls Out Trolling of Ladies for Sporting Bikinis: ‘It doesn’t Occur When Males Submit Half-naked Pics’

Bollywood famous person Akshay Kumar shared a nonetheless from the final capturing day of Anand L. Rai’s upcoming movie “Atrangi Re”, and thanked co-stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan for letting him be part of this movie.

Learn extra: Akshay Kumar Transforms into Magician As He Shares His First Look from ‘Atrangi Re’

Birthday greetings and desires are pouring in for Ram Charan from all quarters because the actor has turned a 12 months older as we speak. Amongst all, probably the most particular needs got here from the Workforce of ‘RRR’, who celebrated Ram Charan’s birthday with a bang. Taking to its official social media accounts, the crew RRR shared a sequence of images from the birthday celebrations alongside a put up that learn, “A little bit shock to our sweetest Ramaraju on our units final night time… We hope you really liked it @alwaysramcharan #HBDRamCharan #RRRMovie.”

Learn extra: Ram Charan Celebrates thirty sixth Birthday on RRR Units with SS Rajamouli, See Pics and Video

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account to share a horny monochrome image of herself flaunting her curves as she wished her followers ‘blissful Holi’ upfront. Within the image, the health diva is seen taking an image of a fantastic view from her terrace in her stylish athleisure. Sharing the beautiful photograph, Malaika wrote, “Mixing into the weekend! Want you all a Joyful Holi upfront! Keep secure everyone! Keep residence, everyone!”

Learn extra: Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Horny Physique in This Gorgeous Pic As She Needs Followers ‘Joyful Holi’

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
261
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x