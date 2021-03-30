LATEST

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi’s Chehra Postpones From April 9, New Release Date Will Be Announced Later

Avatar
By
Posted on
Moviespie Logo Dark

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi’s mystery thriller upcoming Chehre movie Postponed due to increased COVID-19 cases in India. The actor confirmed this news update via social media stated, Chehre film is now postponed to a new date, will not release on April 9, 2021. The new date of Chehre is not announced yet. It will be announced later until further notice.

Highlights

  • Chehre movie releasing postpones to a new date due to COVID-19.
  • Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi will be seen in the mystery thriller movie titled Chehre.
  • The film was previously scheduled to release on April 9.
  • Chehre new release date will be announced later.

Emraan Hashmi took everyone on his Twitter handle tweeted, “The well-being of our very own audience is of utmost importance to us. We are extremely humbled by the love and support that we have received this far. See you in the cinema soon. Until then, stay safe!”

“Due to rising cases of COVID-19 and new guidelines for cinemas, we are unable to release our movie Chehre on 9 April and decided to postpone until further notice. “

“We have received an overwhelming response on our trailer and we are grateful for all the love and support. We have decided to bring Chehre to audiences theatrically when the environment is more conducive for the experience. “

“See you in cinemas very soon, until then safe and healthy! Cover your Chehre with your mask and don’t forget to use Sanitizer. “

Watch out the actor tweet below:

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi will be seen in the lead role in the film with Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Raghubir Yadav acted as supporting pivotal roles.

Helmed by Rumi Jafry, the film is produced by Anand Pandit under the banners Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, distributed by PVR Pictures.

Chehre was set to release on April 9 this year but now it is postponed again as growing Coronavirus crisis.

Let you know, Rhea Chakraborthy actress was one victim, former girlfriend of Sushant singh rajput who committed suicide (or killed, still a mystery). The actress was so much in headlines last year after the death of SSR.

For more latest movies news, Media & Entertainment News, Celebrity Latest news, photos, videos like or follow us on social media platforms. Feel free to join us on Twitter , Instagram, Reddit, and Google News.

You Should Also Read

Tags: Amitabh Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan Movie, Annu Kapoor, Chehre, Chehre 2021 Movie, chehre cast, Chehre Movie, Chehre New Release Date, Chehre Postpones, Chehre release date, Chehre Releases, Chehre Review, Chehre Reviews, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Emraan Hashmi, Emraan Hashmi Movie, Emraan Hashmi Twitter, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav, Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty Latest Movie, Rhea Chakraborty New Movie, Rhea Chakraborty Upcoming Movie, Siddhanth kapoor, SSR, Sushant Singh Rajput, Upcoming Movie

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top