Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi’s Chehra Postpones From April 9, New Release Date Will Be Announced Later

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi’s mystery thriller upcoming Chehre movie Postponed due to increased COVID-19 cases in India. The actor confirmed this news update via social media stated, Chehre film is now postponed to a new date, will not release on April 9, 2021. The new date of Chehre is not announced yet. It will be announced later until further notice.
Highlights
Emraan Hashmi took everyone on his Twitter handle tweeted, “The well-being of our very own audience is of utmost importance to us. We are extremely humbled by the love and support that we have received this far. See you in the cinema soon. Until then, stay safe!”
“Due to rising cases of COVID-19 and new guidelines for cinemas, we are unable to release our movie Chehre on 9 April and decided to postpone until further notice. “
“We have received an overwhelming response on our trailer and we are grateful for all the love and support. We have decided to bring Chehre to audiences theatrically when the environment is more conducive for the experience. “
“See you in cinemas very soon, until then safe and healthy! Cover your Chehre with your mask and don’t forget to use Sanitizer. “
Watch out the actor tweet below:
Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi will be seen in the lead role in the film with Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Raghubir Yadav acted as supporting pivotal roles.
Helmed by Rumi Jafry, the film is produced by Anand Pandit under the banners Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, distributed by PVR Pictures.
Chehre was set to release on April 9 this year but now it is postponed again as growing Coronavirus crisis.
Let you know, Rhea Chakraborthy actress was one victim, former girlfriend of Sushant singh rajput who committed suicide (or killed, still a mystery). The actress was so much in headlines last year after the death of SSR.
