Amitabh Bachchan got the Covid-19 vaccine – The Miracle Time





Amitabh Bachchan got the Covid-19 vaccine, said- everyone took the dose except Abhishek because, Earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that he took his first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine.

There has been a great deal of bloodshed owing to the Coronavirus in the country. The vaccination process is being carried out on a constant basis within the country in such a situation. Bollywood celebrities are also getting vaccinated, along with regular people.

The name of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is included in the list of celebrities to get vaccinated. It is true that super-star Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted that he has taken the first dose of anti-Kovid-19 Vaccine.

Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet concerning the Kovid-19 vaccine is becoming extremely popular on social media, as well as fans are giving lots of comments on it.

According to Amitabh Bachchan, the owner of the business – along with all the Bachchan family members have had the first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine. Talking about the Covid-19 vaccination, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Got the vaccine, all is well, the family and the staff had a screening of the Kovid-19 yesterday.

It was reported today, not confirmed to be infected, so I got vaccinated today. ” He further wrote in his post, “Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, all the family members have got vaccinated, he is on shooting and will get vaccinated soon on returning.”