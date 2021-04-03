ENTERTAINMENT

Amitabh Bachchan got the Covid-19 vaccine – The Miracle Time

Avatar
By
Posted on
Amitabh Bachchan got the Covid-19 vaccine - The Bulletin Time


Amitabh Bachchan got the Covid-19 vaccine, said- everyone took the dose except Abhishek because, Earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that he took his first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine.

There has been a great deal of bloodshed owing to the Coronavirus in the country. The vaccination process is being carried out on a constant basis within the country in such a situation. Bollywood celebrities are also getting vaccinated, along with regular people.

The name of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is included in the list of celebrities to get vaccinated. It is true that super-star Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted that he has taken the first dose of anti-Kovid-19 Vaccine.

Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet concerning the Kovid-19 vaccine is becoming extremely popular on social media, as well as fans are giving lots of comments on it.

According to Amitabh Bachchan,  the owner of the business – along with all the Bachchan family members have had the first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine. Talking about the Covid-19 vaccination, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Got the vaccine, all is well, the family and the staff had a screening of the Kovid-19 yesterday.

It was reported today, not confirmed to be infected, so I got vaccinated today. ” He further wrote in his post, “Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, all the family members have got vaccinated, he is on shooting and will get vaccinated soon on returning.”

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
530
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
507
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
494
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
492
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
489
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
482
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
454
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
453
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
438
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
436
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top