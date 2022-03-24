Amitabh Bachchan loves Dasvi trailer, tells Abhishek Bachchan, ‘Bhaiyu, simply love the moves, prayers are with you’ | Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan is praising the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film Dasvi. The trailer released on Wednesday and features Abhishek as a proud, guilty chief minister who decides to pursue class 10 during his time in jail. The film stars Nimrat Kaur as his wife Bimala Devi and Yami Gautam as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal. Read also: Dasavi Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is a proud ‘Jat politician’ who was inspired by Yami Gautam’s IPS officer to finish class 10

Reacting to a fan post about the Dasvi trailer, Amitabh wrote on Twitter, “Bhaiyu .. my love and my blessings for this…