Amitabh Bachchan mocked Virat-Anushka on social media, know what is the matter – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

Amitabh Bachchan mocked Virat-Anushka on social media, know what is the matter

Amitabh Bachchan mocked Virat-Anushka on social media, know what is the matter

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media and his style is also seen that many times fans are not able to control their laughter. Now Amitabh has again made fans aware of his style. He has made fun of cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. He has made everyone laugh through jokes.

On social media, Amitabh has shared a picture of his Holi. Sitting in colorful clothes, the actor has written a caption referring to the jokes of the festival of Holi. He wrote: “Rang Aaj hoon nahi nayi tyyar ka” With respect to Anushka and Virat, he joked that Anushka has a very big apartment! While he further writes in Hindi “Anushka has a great opening”, let us first say that Amitabh Bachchan has played a word that is directly related to many Marathi speaking people.

Actually, in Marathi language Kholi means home. In such a situation, the fans are liking this fun style of Amitabh. His style is making everyone laugh. However, Virat and Anushka have not yet responded to this post by Amitabh Bachchan. In such a situation, everyone is waiting for their reply. Whether they take it as a joke or they object to it, it’s going to be interesting to see. However, earlier such posts have been shared by Amitabh Bachchan.

