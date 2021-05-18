ENTERTAINMENT

Amitabh Bachchan Office Janak Flooded As Cyclone Tauktae Crosses Mumbai; Actor Reveals Details

He also said that he offered his own collection of team T-shirts of Abhishek Bachchan’s Pink Panthers team to the staff members who got drenched while repairing the damages.

Big B wrote on his blog, “There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone .. the pounding and the lashing rains all day .. trees fell, leakages all over , flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office .. impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain , ripped apart .. sheds and shelters for some staff blown away ..BUT the spirit of fight impregnable .. all hands on deck .. stepping out , repairing , preventing helping in extenuating circumstances drenched .. but on it.”

He further said that he offered his own collection of Abhishek Bachchan’s Pink Panthers team to the staff members who got drenched while repairing the damages caused by the heavy rains.

“Staff simply amazing in such conditions .. their uniforms wet and dripping but they continue .. gave them dress changes urgently in this strife , from my own wardrobe and now they proudly move about as Chelsea and Jaipur Pink Panther supporters .. !!! in their team shirts and T’s .. some afloat in them and some squeezing their shape into them ..and amidst all this another crisis .. in the house .. uninvited guests that have decided to make home here and cause immense caution among some sensitive members of the family,” the superstar mentioned in his blog.

Earlier, many Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt Kunal Kemmu and others had taken to their respective social media handles to spread awareness about Cyclone Tauktae and urged fans to stay home.

