Amitabh Bachchan responds to the trollers saying that he believes in doing charity rather than show-offs

The second wave of Corona infection has destroyed many homes. There are still many people who are close to death but are fighting their own battles. Meanwhile, there are many celebs who are extending a helping hand. The list includes many celebs like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. According to the news, Amitabh Bachchan is quietly helping people due to which he has faced trolls many times. Now, recently, Big B has taken a fierce class of trolls.

Amitabh has told those trolls how he is helping people fight the disease. He wrote in his blog, “He believes in charity and does not talk about it. “Amitabh has written:” Yes, I donate but should not talk about it. it’s embarrassing. Over the years, my family has not mentioned anyone. Charity or shared it on social media. Only he who receives it knows about it. He also said that Abhishek and Shweta help the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the Pulwama attack.

Amitabh further said that last year he fed about 4 lakh people every month in the corona epidemic. Even today, he is arranging lunch and dinner for 5000 people in the city every day. Not only this, frontline workers, police, masks and PPE kits were also donated to thousands of people in the hospital. Also, Amitabh also revealed that he has adopted 2 children, who have lost their parents in the corona epidemic. He was kept in an orphanage in Hyderabad and the elder B has taken up the responsibility of studying up to 10th standard. Amitabh will also spend extra education if he is good in his studies.