Amitabh Bachchan shares an adorable picture with ‘Pushpa’ Rashmika Mandanna!

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna is currently riding the high horse as she gears up for her big Bollywood debut. She’s sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in her next film, Goodbye. Rashmika’s happiness is pretty evident in the latest pictures.

Taking to his Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of both of them together. In the picture, he seems to be smitten by the Pushpa actress. In the caption, he wrote, “Pushpa .. !!!”

To this, Rashmika wittingly replied in the comments, “Sir hum #jhukeganahi 💪🏻💣😄❤️”

Sharing the same picture, Rashmika too expressed gratitude to the megastar. She wrote in the caption, “Only and…