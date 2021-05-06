Amitabh Bachchan to be back on TV with a new season of KBC

COVID-19 is bringing to us the difficulties which we never imagined. Nut life always finds a way to prevail and sustain itself. And to keep us entertained in this new lockdown, we have with us Mr. Bachchan with a new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.In the latest video on Sony TV, Big B is seen announcing that he is going to be back as KBC 13 is set to kickstart from May 10.

The video has Bachchan invited everyone for the registrations and he talks about how people can achieve their dreams and turn it into reality, adding, how the hot seat is waiting for people and everyone should now get ready.

The video saw him say, “Aapke aur aapke sapnon ne beech ka fasla kitna hai? Teen aksharon ka, koshish. Toh apne sapne sakaar karne ke liye uthaiye phone aur hojaiye tayar. Kuyuni 10 May se shuru horahe hai mere sawal aur aapke KBC 13 ke registration. Hotseat aur main intezaar kar rahe hai aapka. Aap bhi bas tayar hojaiye. ” As per reports in Indianexpress.com, the video footage is from last year’s season, however, the voice-over has been given by Big B from his home. The report further mentioned how everything will be online for now and by the time it is time for the shoot, they are hopeful that things will improve in Mumbai.

People who do all the things at the right time and get registered will be shortlisted and will then head to the next round which is on the telephone, followed by an online audition, and finally, those who are selected post their GK test and video submission, will be shooting with Big B himself.